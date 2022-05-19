Vampire The Masquerade Swansong game launches

Gamers patiently waiting for the launch of the new Vampire The Masquerade Swansong game based on the cult role-playing game and developed by specialists in the genre. Will be pleased to know that Vampire The Masquerade Swansong is now available to play on PC Xbox and PlayStation and takes the form of a narrative RPG in which your every choice determines the fate of the three main characters and of the Boston Camarilla. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game its characters and storyline.

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

“The night has come, but how it will end is based on your choices. A night of celebration turns to Chaos when a mysterious attack puts the Vampires of Boston on the defensive. Hunt for clues, read between the lines, use your vampiric abilities and just maybe, you’ll uncover the truth behind the attack. Play as 3 vampires, wield their powers wisely, and strike the right balance between your human and animal side in a heart-pounding story in which your choices will decide the fate of Boston.”

“Hazel Iversen, the Swan, is the new Prince of the Boston Camarilla. An iron hand in a velvet glove, she intends to assert her power and respect the Masquerade, the vampiric law designed to ensure humans never learn of the existence of these creatures of the night. But nothing works as planned. With rumors of plots, murders and power struggles, you must work in the shadows to protect your Sect in a pulsating investigation that plunges Boston into chaos.”

“Play as 3 vampires who are over a hundred years old. Progress in the game through their intertwined destinies, deal with their different points of view and use their character sheets to try to separate the truth from the lies. Each character has their own vampiric abilities and disciplines that you can upgrade individually to suit your preferred approach. Will you choose intimidation, seduction or stealth? It’s your decision, as long as you can sate your Hunger for blood.”

Source : Epic Games

