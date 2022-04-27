Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt now free to play

A new trailer has been released for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt, the no free to play vampire battle royale game set in Prague. Allows you to use your supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to hunt your rivals and dominate the night. Checkout the latest trailer embedded below to learn more about the game created by the team of designers at Sharkmob in Malmö, Sweden.

“Bloodhunt is a thrilling free-to-play battle royale game set in Prague consumed by a ruthless war between vampire clans. Use your supernatural powers to hunt and outsmart your rivals and Inquisition soldiers in this third-person action shooter. Gear up, feed on potent blood to grow in power, defy gravity to strike from anywhere, and dominate the night!”

Masquerade Bloodhunt

“Whether you prefer a sneaky surprise attack or dive straight into battle all guns blazing, choose your clan allegiance to define your playstyle with unique supernatural powers. Roam from the deadly streets to the rooftops of Prague preying on mortals to grow in power. Finish off or diablerize every enemy that crosses your path to be the last one standing.”

The online player versus player and cooperative game is now available to play for free and is available via steam for PC via the link below.

Source : Steam

