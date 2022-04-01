Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt launches on PS5 April 27th

Jaqub Ajmal Global Community Manager at Sharkmob has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to confirm that the highly anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt will launch on the PlayStation platform later this month and will be available to play from April 27, 2022 onwards.

“Roam the city of Prague and dominate the night thanks to the next-gen features of the PlayStation 5! The DualSense adaptive triggers bring the player at the heart of the battle, while 3D audio gives them a competitive advantage over their opponents. Hello PlayStation Players! Thank you for the great reception we got from you when we announced that Bloodhunt is coming to the PlayStation 5. We can now let you know that Bloodhunt will be released on April 27! “

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

“Bloodhunt features fast and frantic multiplayer combat with a focus on agility. With the power of the PS5, we have been able to aim for our target of 60 frames per second, even in the battle’s most action-packed moments. Importantly, you will battle to dominate the night in a highly detailed rendition of Prague. Choose quality mode, for the best rendering quality running in 4K at 30fps, or performance mode, to experience Bloodhunt at 60fps rendered in 1440P.

Our vision was to create a representation of Prague that was as true-to-life as possible. Being able to achieve this of course requires a lot of attention to detail. Therefore, we sent our photogrammetry team to the Czech Republic, to source real-life assets that are now replicated in-game. We took more than 10,000 pictures and scanned real-life items, all unique to Prague, such as two massive statues: the Jan Hus Memorial, and the statue of Charles IV, located at Křižovnické Square. Once converted into the game, this resulted in thousands of unique textures and assets, bringing the details of the city to life with an authentic flair.Pre-order now to receive exclusive rewards at launch, on April 27th. ”

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals