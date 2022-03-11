PlayStation 5 NEM-PA Series M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD

PlayStation 5 gamers thinking of upgrading their internal storage, may be interested in the new range of NEM-PA Series M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSDs unveiled by Nextorage this week. The PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 (“PCIe 4.0”) M.2 2280 NVMe SSD “NEM-PA series” will be available throughout the United States later this month and are equipped with a PCIe 4.0 / NVMe 1.4 controller and a 3D TLC NAND and heatsink.

Supporting the PlayStation 5 games console the SSD drives can provide sequential read up to 7,300 MB/s, sequential write up to 6,900 MB/s, and random read/write up to 1,000 K IOPS when installed in a PC. Compatibility was tested in PS5 (version: 21.02-04.00.00). Although it is worth remembering that “This is not a product developed under the license program of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Compatibility and performance are not guaranteed for all game titles.”

“The combination of an 8ch controller and a 1200 MT/s 3D TLC NAND fully utilizes the PCIe 4.0 data bandwidth (about 8GB/s), achieving both top-class sequential speeds and random access performances for fast transferring and smooth operation of heavy workloads. High performance and stability lasts thanks to the optimized heat dissipation design ― NEM-PA series comes with an aluminum heatsink* coated with a highly thermally radioactive black alumite, which suppresses thermal throttling (speed limit activation to prevent thermal runaway.)”

PlayStation 5 SSD compatible

“Compatible with PS5 (TM), confirmed by Nextorage, the NEM-PA series fits into the expansion slot of the PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition console. Increasing the storage capacity of PS5 allows users to download, copy, and start PS5 and PS4 games from the M.2 SSD storage. It realizes performance of over 6,500 MB/s read with the PS5 console. Compatibility was tested in PS5 (version: 21.02-04.00.00). This is not a product developed under the license program of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Compatibility and performance are not guaranteed for all game titles.”

Source : TPU : Nextorage

