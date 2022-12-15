Valve Index vs Meta VR headset teardown by iFixit

How do you think Valves VR headset compares to the new Facebook hardware also recently torn down by the iFixit team? It has been a long time coming but the iFixit team has now released a video revealing the inner workings of Valve’s Index VR headset and not to give too much away but its very impressive.

Valve first started selling its virtual reality headset back in 2019 and has since then developed the platform as well as creating Half Life VR based game and of course it is new handheld games console aptly named Steam.

“We had so much fun tearing down the Meta Quest Pro that we decided to take a closer look at another popular VR headset — the Valve Index. The Index was released all the way back in 2019, so it’s not quite cutting edge tech — but now that VR and AR are part of the mainstream tech landscape, we thought it would be good to see how different companies find solutions to the complexities of VR. “

Valve Index vs Meta VR headset

“After the nearly a hundred and fifty screws and hours of anguish required by the Meta Quest Pro, we hardly expected the years-old Valve Index to be streamlined in comparison. But it turns out, Valve really knows what they’re doing. They are a game company, making gaming equipment for gamers. They have a sensible budget, and some really clever ideas. And it shows. 26 Screws, straightforward disassembly, and yes, some very human mistakes. But all in all, an impressive showing, and you can bet it didn’t cost 36 billion dollars. Are there some things we wish had a little more forethought? Sure. “

“Yes this device is a few years old, and in tech that can sometimes be an entire epoch, but this headset is truly in a class of its own. We love not only this thoughtful hardware design, but also the consideration Valve has shown throughout their product lineup, making their handheld Steam Deck fully serviceable and supplying parts is phenomenal foresight. We can only imagine the bright future promised by “Project Deckard”—the next VR headset from Valve. Here’s hoping it’s a repairable one!”

Source : iFixit





