Valve Index VR headsets sold out across the globe

With the launch of the highly anticipated Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality game developed by Valve edging closer, demand for its Index VR headset has soared with stock bottoming out around the world. A stock-take carried out by the team over on the Road to VR website indicates that the Valve Index VR headset sold out in all 31 regions where it is available, except for Japan where headsets and controllers and the headset-based system is still available to purchase.

The Valve Index VR headset is available in several different bundles including :

– Headset + Controllers + Base Stations (AKA ‘Full Kit’)

– Headset + Controllers

– Headset-only

– Controllers-only

– Base Station-only

Valve explained in a statement : “We’re busy catching up with demand for Valve Index!.” – “We are working hard to build more units and meet the high demand,” a Valve spokesperson told Road to VR on Monday. “We are targeting to be back in stock before Half-Life: Alyx ships.”

Source: R2VR

