Valheim indie Viking survival, adventure game passes 5.7 million sales

I bet Ubisoft are wondering where they went wrong with their Viking adventure Assassins Creed Valhalla, as the indie Valheim Viking game this week announces it had passed 5.7 million sales in just five weeks. The Valheim Viking survival game is still in Steam Early Access and offers a fresh Viking adventure and survival game priced at just under $22 or £16 proving you don’t have to do buy $50 games to get exceptional gameplay and enjoyment.

The Valheim Viking game has been created by a small team of just five developers, which now thanks to the games popularity is rapidly expanding to enhance its offerings. Valheim procides a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players, set in a procedurally-generated purgatory inspired by viking culture. “Battle, build, and conquer your way to a saga worthy of Odin’s patronage!”

Key features of the Valheim Viking game :

– Huge procedurally-generated world – explore and inhabit mystical lands, from mysteriousforests to imposing snow-topped mountain ranges and stunning meadows, complete with their own creatures of legend to battle and wildlife to hunt.

– Co-op PvE (2-10 players) – – Whether you want to brave the lands alone or venture with trusted allies, Valheim supports independent, player-hosted servers and unlimited world creation. We recommend playing co-op with 3-5 players.

– Punishing dodge & block based combat system with a wide range of weapons

– Build & sail ships – from flimsy rafts to imposing warships, build legendary vessels to conquer the seas and discover new lands.

– Summon and defeat vengeful primordial bosses of myth and legend, and collect trophies to progress and craft new powerful items

– Flexible house and base building system – raise mead halls, farms, settlements outposts, castles and more.

– Intuitive item crafting – forge the finest weapons and armour, and craft food and mead.

– Dedicated server- for players who want to run a persistent server.

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals