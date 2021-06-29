Vacuum seal food in an instant with SEALVAC

Home cooks looking for an easy way to keep food fresh the longer, may be interested in a new food vacuum sealer called the SEALVAC. Designed to help extend the shelf life of your foods by up to 5 times as well as providing you with extra storage space in your fridge and freezer thanks to the removal of any air around your food.

The cordless design and rechargeable battery allow you to use the SEALVAC vacuum sealer anywhere in your kitchen and thanks to a simple push button design the new UV-C LED sterilizes the storage bags for extra peace of mind. The SEALVAC is compatible with other ceiling bags and containers for a wide variety of manufacturers worldwide allowing you to choose the best for your food and storage requirements.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the SEALVAC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the SEALVAC food vacuum sealer project review the promotional video below.

“Let’s be honest.. how many times have we let the bulk of our groceries go bad in the fridge? That’s a waste of good food and precious money. Proper food storage with the help of our SEALVAC will allow you to buy in bulk and keep it fresh for much longer! SEALVAC is a food vacuum sealer that utilizes powerful features and a convenient design to properly preserve food so that the cooking process is made easier and more enjoyable for you. You can even use this with foods that come in pre-packaged bags!”

“Our vacuum bags have been designed to completely seal your food from being exposed to oxygen and moisture in the air. This helps prevent oxidation which is one of the primary contributors to food spoilage. This means that your foods will stay fresh for 5 or even 10 times longer with SEALVAC.”

“How many times have we used unnecessarily clunky storage containers that make it super annoying to reach the food in the back? By vacuum sealing your foods with SEALVAC, you’ll save up to 3 times the amount of fridge space and make it easier to navigate around each shelf.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the food vacuum sealer, jump over to the official SEALVAC crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

