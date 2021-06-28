Barner backpack and camera cube storage

Photographers and outdoor adventurers maybe interested in a new backpack and camera cube storage system created by Barner based in Barcelona, Spain. The backpack and modular cube storage have been designed to allow you to carry all your work and lifestyle gadgets in safety and in one place. The modular design allows you to customize compartments and storage to meet your requirements. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised its required pledge goal with still 47 days remaining thanks to over 270 backers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $185 or £137 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Barner campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Barner backpack and camera cube project view the promotional video below.

“Designed to easily hold all of your daily tech and lifestyle necessities thanks to its smart design and system of functional cubes, Valley will be your perfect everyday companion, no matter what your day has in store. We’ve all been there — you carry one bag with your laptop and work equipment, another for your gym clothes, and a third for your lunch and a few snacks. Before you know it, you’re walking around lugging three bags just to get you through the day.”

“Empowering digital generations means improving how we live our lives not just when we’re behind our screens, but when we’re away from them too. Enter the Valley backpack! Made to help us better transition from work to play by easily storing all of our tech and lifestyle essentials in one place, this cleverly designed bag is ready to do it all!”

