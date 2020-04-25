ROIDMI X30 Pro vacuum cleaner and mop in one

The ROIDMI X30 Pro is a new combination cordless vacuum cleaners and mop launched via Indiegogo this month. Early bird pledges are available from $499 and the kit includes a wealth of extras such as a magnetic dock and world wide shipping is expected to take place in May 2020.

“ROIDMI adopts the patented state of art technology: ISD – Intelligent Slow dripping that can control the speed of water drip to wet the pad without holding too much water. That’s the perfect status for mopping the hard floors. The X30 Pro works great with different types of sterilization products and disinfectants, such as disinfection effervescent tablet, 75% isopropyl alcohol, and Opti-Cide3 surface disinfectant solution, to sanitize and protect your home from bacteria and virus. A silver-based antimicrobial agent derived from inorganic ion exchangers developed by Toagosei and Toray Japan.”

“The X30 Pro comes with a professional dust mites killing brush head, its 800 rpm high speed can disperse all the hidden dust dirt and dust mites from your sofas and beds effectively. You can give your pet a nice comforting massage with the pet hair brush grooming attachment, to remove your pet’s hair and dead skin directly. The magnetic dock is the charger, simply drop your X30 Pro into the dock. Vacuum charging has never been so fast and convenient. One NEX X30 Pro can fulfill all your needs. As powerful as Dyson and perhaps even better, definitely 100% worth buying.”

Source : Indiegogo

