Silicon Motion MonTitan PCIe Gen5x4 user programmable SSD

Silicon Motion has this week unveiled its latest creation in the form of the MonTitan PCIe Gen5x4 user programmable SSD featuring an entirely new, purpose-built ASIC and FW architecture. MonTitan has been created to provide users with a high performance programmable PCIe Gen5 platform utilizing Silicon Motion’s 3rd Generation NVMe controller.

The MonTitan SM8366 ASIC is a dual-ported PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe controller with 16 channels supporting up to 2400MT/s. The SM8366 provides fast 4K Sequential (> 14 GB/s) and Random (>3.0M IOPS) SSD performance and contains a scalable Single / Dual Channel 40bit DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 DRAM interface.

MonTitan SSD features proprietary technology from Silicon Motion :

– PerformaShape provides ASIC-based QoS sets using HW isolation to ensure maximum BW performance while maximizing user defined individual performance elements (QOS, Latency, RR/RW, power).

– NANDCommand maximizes the Enterprise performance of next generation NAND geometries with exceptional LDPC error correction and endurance extension for QLC and beyond.

“SSD storage solutions are evolving to address new challenges in data centers which demand changes in storage platforms and operating models,” said Nelson Duann, Silicon Motion’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D. “Our MonTitan SSD solution is an innovative PCIe Gen5 SSD platform designed to satisfy the unique demands of datacenters today while providing flexibility and programmability to meet future evolving standards.”

User programmable SSD

“Silicon Motion’s launch of the MonTitan SSD solutions platform provides an interesting development vehicle with their Layered FW stack and flexible architecture to enable application-oriented solutions like QLC and ZNS SSDs. Alibaba has interest to further evaluate these solutions,” said Feng Zhu, Director of Engineering & Architect, Alibaba Cloud. The high-performance SM8366 with the MonTitan platform unleashes the potential once limited by SSD storage architecture, providing flexible, high-integrity solutions to enable a new standard of data center SSD design.”

“Next generation technologies such as PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification and E1.S are hyperscale needs to enable performance, thermals and management at scale. The Silicon Motion MonTitan platform supports PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe 2.0 SSD Specification and E1.S to meet the next generation hyperscale requirements,” said Ross Stenfort, Hardware System Engineer, Meta.”

Source : SM

