GXT490 Fayzo RGB USB 7.1 virtual surround gaming headset

The GXT490 Fayzo 7.1 USB RGB Virtual 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is made from 85% recycled plastics, a considerable step towards sustainable electronics. This not only creates a positive environmental impact but also adds to the product’s appeal for the environmentally conscious consumer.

The GXT490 Fayzo is designed to provide an immersive gaming experience, thanks to its virtual 7.1 surround sound. This feature allows players to hear in-game sounds from different directions, giving them a more realistic and engaging gaming experience. In addition, the headset comes equipped with a noise-cancelling microphone, ensuring clear communication during intense gaming sessions.

Adding to the aesthetic appeal of the headset is the multicolor RGB lighting, which comes with three color modes. This feature allows gamers to personalize their headset, matching their gaming setup or mood. The extra-long USB connection cable provides flexibility and ease of use, ensuring that the headset can be comfortably used even at a distance from the device.

GXT490 Fayzo 7.1 surround headset for gaming

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of gaming headsets :

The GXT490 Fayzo offers a customizable EQ via the included PC software. This allows users to fine-tune their audio experience, enhancing specific sound frequencies to match their gaming preferences. Comfort is another key aspect of this headset. It features mesh and leatherette over-ear pads, designed to provide comfort during extended gaming sessions while also offering sound isolation. This means that users can focus on their game without being disturbed by external noise.

The headset features 50 mm drivers, ensuring high-quality audio output. The sound produced is crisp and clear, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The microphone is detachable and comes with a pop filter, which reduces unwanted noise and ensures clear communication. The GXT490 Fayzo is compatible with all platforms with a 3.5 mm connection. It comes with a 1.2 m braided detachable cable and an extra 1 m adapter split cable, specifically designed for PC gamers. This added flexibility makes it a versatile choice for a variety of users.

Additional features of the headset include on-ear volume control and a microphone mute button, providing easy access and control to the user. The adjustable padded headband and swivel ear cups enhance the comfort and fit of the headset. The headset also comes with an extra-long 2 m braided detachable USB cable, adding to its convenience and usability. In terms of dimensions, the headset measures 200 mm in height, 180 mm in width, and 90 mm in depth, making it a compact and portable choice for gamers.

The GXT490 Fayzo 7.1 USB RGB Virtual 7.1 surround sound Gaming Headset by Trust Electronics Ltd is a comprehensive package offering high-quality audio, comfort, and versatility. Its commitment to sustainability sets it apart, making it a preferred choice for environmentally conscious gamers.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals