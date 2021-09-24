EKSA E910 5.8GHz wireless gaming headset

EKSA has introduced its new wireless headset offering connectivity via 5.8 GHz and supporting PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 with 7.1 surround sound without the need for software to be installed. EKSA was founded by hard-core gamers and creates peripherals for hard-core gamers say its press release. The research and development team has spent 2 years formulating a design to combine the “best elements into their headsets”.

“Besides 7.1 surround sound gaming headset for immersive gaming audio (Especially for FPS games), we have also developed the ultralight gaming headset and the ENC headset with advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm & Deep Learning speech de-noising technology.”

EKSA E910 5.8 GHz wireless gaming headset features

5.8 GHz USB Wireless Connection

Zero Tangible Latency

Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound

ENC Call Noise Cancelling

One-key Switch Sound Mode

Retractable Unidirectional Microphone

The EKSA E900 Plus ENC (Environment Noise Cancelling) wireless headset for PC, PS4, PS5, was selected by CTA Speakman at CES 2021.

Clear Discord-friendly gaming communication.

Built-in 7.1 Surround Sound chip / No software needed Software-Free 7.1 Surround Sound.

USB analog – PC, Mac, Laptop, PS4, PS5 platform compatible.

Comfortable Premium PU leather Earmuffs and Headband.

In-line Volume Control & Mic-mute button.

50 mm custom-tuned speakers/drivers

Detachable Unidirectional Microphone.

Source : EKSA

