Kingston Dual-Interface DataTraveler Duo USB flash drive launched

A new Kingston DataTraveler Duo flash drive is available in capacities of 32GB to 64GB offering USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds and USB Type-A offering users a double versatility, dual-interface USB flash drive. The innovative dual slider casing makes the drive sturdy, stylish, with no cap to lose, watch the promo video below to learn more.

“DataTraveler Duo features dual USB connectors that work with both standard USB Type-A and USB Type-C1 ports to easily share files between laptops, desktops and mobile devices. The dual-interface drive is also ideal as extra storage with 32GB and 64GB capacities. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds2 allow users to easily access and transfer documents, photos, videos, music and more. Dual sliding caps protect the connectors when not in use.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The addition of the DT Duo adds much needed functionality to the growing number of USB Type-C devices on the market,” said Carissa Blegen, flash product manager, Kingston. “The dual interface and unique double slider casing make the drive sturdy and stylish, with no cap to lose.”

DataTraveler microDuo 3C (DTDUO3C): Dual interface that works with both standard USB and USB Type-C with fast read speeds up to 100MB/s. Available with up to 128GB capacity providing plenty of extra storage for the latest smartphones, tablets, PCs and Mac computers. DataTraveler microDuo 3.0 G2 (DTDUO3G2): Dual interface micro-USB and USB Type-A for Android™ smartphones and tablets that support USB OTG (On-The-Go). DTDUO3G2 can be plugged into micro-USB ports that are used for charging devices as expanded storage (up to 128GB) for quick and easy file, photo and video transfers between mobile devices and PCs.

Source : Kingston : Business Wire

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals