Moshi Symbus Mini Portable USB-C hub $89

Accessory and computer peripheral manufacturer Moshi has introduced a new Symbus Mini Portable USB-C hub which features a number of useful connections including : HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K @ 60 Hz, HDR and 7.1 surround-sound audio, HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K @ 60 Hz, HDR and 7.1 surround-sound audio, SD and microSD card slots (UHS-1) with transfer speeds up to 104 MB/s, Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports supporting up to 5 Gbps and a Slimline Gigabit Ethernet port.

“This compact and portable USB-C hub provides full desktop connectivity anywhere, anytime. It features an HDMI port which supports both 4K @ 60 Hz and High Dynamic Range (HDR), Gigabit Ethernet port, SD/micro-SD slots, and USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. Thunderbolt 3 compatible and 100% plug and play with no drivers required, plus SnapTo magnetic cable management to keep everything stashed neatly away.”

The Symbus Mini USB-C hub features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports each supporting up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed for external storage, a mouse, or keyboard. Priced at $90 the Symbus Mini Portable USB-C hub is now available to purchase directly from the Moshi online store as well as worldwide partners.

“Unleash your creativity and productivity with just a single USB-C port and Symbus Mini. Convert your laptop into the ultimate workstation in the office, download photos and videos, present, and connect to wired networks on the road or when visiting clients, and make working from home more comfortable with an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Symbus Mini is the world’s most powerful portable hub solution, supporting connectivity standards including HDMI 2.0, USB PD 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1, SD/SDHC/SDXC, and Gigabit Ethernet to help you get the full potential out of your USB-C laptop.”

Source : Moshi

