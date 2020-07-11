Tiny Mopoint 65w USB-C charger from $29

Mopoint is a tiny USB-C charger no bigger than a pair of Apple Airpods, yet capable of providing 65w of power simultaneously, thanks to the included 2 x USB-C and single USB-A port. Early bird pledges are now available from $29 offering a massive 51% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

“Airpods-sized Mopoint is the world’s smallest 65W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger that is 70% smaller than current traditional chargers. With 65W, there is plenty of power to share around with 2 x USB-C (supporting Power Delivery 3.0) and 1 x USB-A (supporting Quick Charge 3.0) ports.”

“Mopoint utilizes the industry-leading GaN Chip Innoscience INN650D02 Power IC to better power and performance. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in smaller and more efficient chargers.”

Specifications of the 65w USB-C charger:

Product Dimensions: 53 x 53 x 30mm / 2.09″ x 2.09″ x 1.2″

Product Weight: 114g / 4.02oz

Power Input: AC 100-240V

Max Power Output: 65W

Ports: 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A

USB-C1: 65W Power Delivery PD:5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A,20/3.25A ;PPS:3.3V-16V/4A(Max 65W)

USB-C2: 65W Power Delivery PD:5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A,20/3.25A ;PPS:3.3V-16V/4A(Max 65W)

USB-A1: QC:5V/3A, 9V/2A ,12V/1.5A, 20V/1.8A ;SCP:5V/4.5A,4.5V/5A (Max 36W)

Protection: Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection

Source : Kickstarter

