US authorities questioning app developers in Apple antitrust probe

The US Justice Department has been questioning some of Apple’s app developers in an antitrust probe into the company.

The Suren Ramasubbu, the chief developer of Mobicip has told Reuters that he was interview by an investigator back in November of last year.

He was asked about his interaction with Apple, his company’s app has around one million users around the world.

His app Mobivip was removed from the app store temporarily last year after it did not meet the app store requirements, once changes were made to it the app was back in the app store.

It is not just Apple who are being investigated for anti competitive behavior, the US authorities are also looking into Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Source Reuters

