Wearing a face mask in stores has become normal, Apple may be about to remove the requirement to wear face masks in its stores in the USA for their customers who have been vaccinated.

The news comes in a report from Bllomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that this could happen as soon as this week.

Apple has apparently started to tell its retail store employees that customers who have been vaccinated will be able to enter the store without a face mask.

The store staff will not have to ask customers about verification on whether or not that have been vaccinated, the Apple employees will still be required to wear face masks in the store.

Apple is also planning to drop the need to wear face masks at some of its offices in the USA, these changes are in line with what is happening in some US states like California where restrictions are being eased.

Source Bloomberg

