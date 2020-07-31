Urban Belt with magnetic buckle expands and contracts automatically

Xpand the creators responsible for creating the magnetic no-tie shoelaces, have return to Kickstarter this month to launch their new Urban Belt equipped with a magnetic buckle. The belt strap itself is made from durable elastic allowing the belt to contract and expand as needed. Early bird pledges are available from $29, £23 or C$39 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price.

“The traditional leather belt is an age-old wardrobe staple. But, anyone who has ever worn one knows it is not without its flaws. The stiff and unforgiving material can dig into and pinch the skin. Plus, you’ll see cracks, ridges, wear and tear within days of use.”

“At Xpand, we’re all about moving smarter. We believe everyday items should work with you, not against you. That’s why we designed the Urban Belt. The secret is in the materials. After years of testing elastic fabrics, we’ve found the perfect fit. The belt strap is made from a zero-memory elastic, meaning it won’t sag or lose its tension with wear. The tension and fit will last no matter what the day brings. Plus, you’ll hardly notice the lightweight fabric, so you can focus on what matters most.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals