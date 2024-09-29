Unlock the Secrets of iOS 18: 35+ Must-Know Features

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements across multiple applications and settings, all designed to elevate your user experience and streamline functionality. From significant camera improvements to iMessage upgrades and accessibility enhancements, this update is packed with exciting changes. The video below from Brandon Butch walks us through the key highlights of iOS 18 and explore how they can transform the way you interact with your device.

Camera Enhancements

iOS 18 takes your photography game to the next level with its impressive camera improvements. One notable addition is the ability to change portrait lighting directly in photo mode, granting you greater control over the ambiance and mood of your images. Say goodbye to the hassle of navigating through menus—with the new quick switch feature, you can seamlessly transition to the selfie camera using the control button, ensuring you never miss a moment.

Spotlight Search

Spotlight search, the powerful search tool in iOS, becomes even more accessible and efficient in iOS 18. A dedicated shortcut now allows you to launch Spotlight search directly from the action button, saving you valuable time. Moreover, the Shortcuts app introduces a new action specifically designed for performing searches, making it easier than ever to find what you need and streamline your workflow.

Control Center

Accessing essential controls is now a breeze with the updated Control Center in iOS 18. By simply using the action button, you can swiftly invoke the Control Center, putting all your frequently used settings and toggles right at your fingertips. This intuitive enhancement ensures that you can quickly adjust settings without interrupting your current task.

iMessage Improvements

iOS 18 brings a host of exciting improvements to iMessage, elevating your messaging experience. You can now send images up to a whopping 100MB at full resolution, ensuring that your photos maintain their stunning quality when shared with friends and family. With the introduction of message scheduling, you can compose texts even when your phone is off or in airplane mode, and they will be sent automatically once connectivity is restored. Customizing the appearance of links in message threads adds a personal touch to your conversations. Plus, you can now send stickers and emojis in the same message, allowing for more expressive and engaging communication.

Accessibility

iOS 18 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to inclusivity by expanding its accessibility features. Users now have the option to stop the blinking cursor, providing a more comfortable experience for those who find it distracting. Additionally, a new setting allows you to interrupt Siri mid-sentence, giving you more control over your interactions with the virtual assistant. These enhancements aim to make iOS more usable and accessible for all users, regardless of their specific needs.

Maps Application

Navigating with the Maps app in iOS 18 is now more efficient and user-friendly. The app offers improved search functionality based on the current area, eliminating the need for automatic re-searching. This means you can explore your surroundings and find relevant points of interest without the app constantly updating your search results, saving you time and effort.

Voice Memos

iOS 18 introduces significant upgrades to the Voice Memos app, making it more versatile and convenient. You can now continue recording even when your phone is locked, ensuring that you don’t miss a single moment of important audio. Editing your recordings becomes a breeze with the ability to replace specific words or sentences, allowing for precise modifications. Additionally, you can add voice memos to the lock screen for quick access, so you can start recording or playback your memos with just a tap.

Photos App

The Photos app in iOS 18 offers enhanced organization and editing capabilities. You can now easily add or remove albums within folders, giving you more control over your photo library structure. The app also introduces adaptive copy for photo edits, intelligently adjusting the edits based on the content of the image. When adding new photos, you will be prompted to add them to recently used albums, streamlining the process of organizing your captures.

Widgets and Home Screen

iOS 18 takes home screen customization to new heights. You can now convert apps to widgets directly from the home screen, allowing you to access essential information at a glance. Creating custom connectivity widgets is also possible, allowing you to monitor your device’s connection status or data usage right from your home screen. These enhancements provide a more personalized and informative experience.

Music and Podcasts

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the ability to remove multiple songs from a playlist simultaneously in the Music app, making playlist management more efficient. For podcast lovers, iOS 18 introduces a handy feature in the Podcasts app that allows you to share podcasts starting from a specific timestamp. This means you can easily share the exact moment in a podcast that resonated with you or sparked a discussion.

Books Application

The Books app in iOS 18 receives a small but impactful update. You now have the option to adjust the margins while reading, providing a more comfortable and customizable reading experience. Whether you prefer wider or narrower margins, you can tailor the app to suit your preferences and enhance your reading enjoyment.

Settings and Navigation

Navigating through the Settings app becomes more efficient in iOS 18. The settings search bar now displays recent paths, allowing you to quickly access previously visited settings pages. This feature saves you time and effort when you need to revisit a specific setting or configuration.

Phone and Files Applications

The Phone app in iOS 18 introduces support for T9 dialing, a nostalgic feature that allows you to input numbers using the traditional keypad layout. This addition caters to users who prefer the familiarity of T9 dialing. In the Files app, you can now save files for offline use, ensuring that you have access to important documents even when you don’t have an internet connection.

Passwords and Calendar

iOS 18 enhances password management by allowing you to share sign-in with Apple logins with groups, making it easier to collaborate and share access to specific accounts. The Calendar app introduces a new gesture—pinch to change the calendar view size. This intuitive interaction enables you to quickly switch between different calendar views and adjust the level of detail displayed.

Background Sounds

iOS 18 expands its collection of background sounds with the addition of two new options: night and fire. These soothing sounds can help create a calming atmosphere, promote relaxation, or provide a subtle ambiance while you work or unwind. With more choices available, you can personalize your audio environment to suit your mood and preferences.

Home Application

For those with smart home setups, iOS 18 introduces the ability to change the default home hub in the Home app. This feature gives you more control over which device acts as the central hub for your connected home accessories, allowing you to optimize your smart home ecosystem according to your needs.

External Drives

The Files app in iOS 18 now supports formatting external drives, expanding its capabilities beyond simple file management. This means you can directly format and manage external storage devices using your iOS device, providing a convenient way to prepare drives for use or troubleshoot storage issues on the go.

Miscellaneous

iOS 18 includes a variety of additional features that enhance your overall experience:

Adjust video frame rate and playback speed in the camera app for more creative control

Enjoy unlimited space in the calculator app, eliminating any constraints on complex calculations

Utilize the math notes feature for quick calculations and conversions

Experience a gradual fade-out effect when turning off the flashlight, adding a touch of elegance

Display the time on a dead phone, ensuring you always have access to the current time

These miscellaneous features demonstrate Apple’s attention to detail and commitment to providing a well-rounded and user-friendly experience in iOS 18.

Summary

iOS 18 is a feature-rich update that brings significant improvements and enhancements to various aspects of the iOS ecosystem. From camera upgrades and iMessage enhancements to accessibility features and home screen customization, this update offers a wide range of tools and options to elevate your iOS experience. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, an avid communicator, or someone who values personalization and efficiency, iOS 18 has something to offer. Embrace these new features and unlock the full potential of your iOS device, making your digital life more intuitive, enjoyable, and productive.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



