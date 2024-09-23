Unlock iOS 18’s Potential: A Guide to 10 New Settings

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and settings designed to enhance your user experience and provide you with greater control over your device. A new video from iDB will walk you through ten essential settings that you should be aware of to fully use the capabilities of iOS 18 and make the most of your iPhone or iPad.

Messages: Streamline Your Communication

iOS 18 brings significant improvements to the Messages app, making it more convenient and efficient than ever before. With the introduction of the Send Later feature, you now have the ability to schedule messages to be sent at a later time. This ensures timely communication and allows you to compose messages when it’s convenient for you, without worrying about sending them immediately. Additionally, the App Organization feature enables you to customize the iMessage app layout by dragging and placing apps in the desired order. This makes it easier to access your frequently used apps and streamlines your messaging experience.

Schedule messages with the Send Later feature

Customize iMessage app layout with App Organization

Lock Screen: Personalize Your Device

The lock screen in iOS 18 offers unprecedented customization options, allowing you to tailor it to your preferences. With the Toggle Customization feature, you can easily change the bottom toggles on the lock screen. By entering edit mode, you can select new controls and arrange them according to your needs. This level of personalization ensures that your device’s lock screen is not only visually appealing but also functional, providing quick access to the features you use most frequently.

Dark Mode Icons: Seamless Visual Coherence

iOS 18 takes the dark mode experience to the next level with the introduction of the Icon Appearance setting. This feature allows icons to automatically switch between light and dark modes, ensuring a consistent and visually coherent appearance across your device. Whether you prefer a darker aesthetic or simply want to reduce eye strain in low-light environments, the automatic icon adaptation in iOS 18 provides a seamless and immersive experience.

Safari: Focus on What Matters

Safari, the default web browser in iOS 18, includes a new feature designed to help you Hide Distracting Items while browsing the web. By using the reader icon, you can easily hide advertisements and other distracting elements on websites, providing a cleaner and more focused browsing experience. This feature is particularly useful when you want to concentrate on the content without being sidetracked by irrelevant or intrusive elements.

Battery Settings: Optimize and Preserve

iOS 18 introduces two key features to help you manage your device’s battery health and longevity. The Optimized Battery Charging feature intelligently adjusts your charging habits to extend battery life. By learning your daily charging routine, it can delay charging past 80% when the device predicts you’ll be plugged in for a longer period. Additionally, the Battery Charge Limit setting allows you to set a maximum charge limit, preventing your battery from being charged beyond a certain percentage. This feature is particularly useful for users who want to preserve their battery’s long-term health and prevent overcharging.

Extend battery life with Optimized Battery Charging

Set a maximum charge limit with Battery Charge Limit

Action Button: Customizable Convenience

The Action Button in iOS 18 offers Custom Controls, allowing you to assign various controls from the control center to the action button. This feature provides quick access to essential functions, improving efficiency and convenience. Whether you want to toggle Wi-Fi, enable Do Not Disturb, or access any other frequently used control, the customizable action button puts the power at your fingertips.

RCS Support: Enhanced Messaging with Android Users

iOS 18 introduces support for RCS Messaging, allowing enhanced messaging features when communicating with Android users. By turning on RCS in the messages settings, you can enjoy richer communication options, including higher-quality media sharing, improved group chats, and more. This feature bridges the gap between iOS and Android messaging, providing a more seamless and feature-rich experience when interacting with users on different platforms.

Photos App: Personalize Your Memories

The Photos App in iOS 18 introduces the ability to Reorder and Customize its layout. This feature allows you to reorganize the app’s appearance, making it easier to navigate and find your favorite photos. Whether you prefer to prioritize certain albums, highlight specific memories, or create a custom layout, the Photos App in iOS 18 gives you the flexibility to personalize your photo viewing experience.

Focus Mode: Minimize Distractions with AI

iOS 18’s Focus Mode leverages the power of artificial intelligence to Reduce Interruptions and help you stay focused on what matters most. This feature intelligently filters important notifications from less critical ones, ensuring that you receive alerts for essential messages and events while minimizing distractions from less important sources. By using AI algorithms, Focus Mode learns your preferences and adapts to your usage patterns, providing a personalized and efficient notification management system.

Control Center: Expanded Functionality

The Control Center in iOS 18 has been enhanced with the introduction of Multiple Pages. You can now add and customize multiple pages within the Control Center, allowing for better organization and access to a wider range of controls. Additionally, the Satellite Services feature enables you to access and test satellite services directly from the Control Center. This integration provides a convenient way to check the availability and strength of satellite connections without navigating through multiple settings or apps.

By familiarizing yourself with these ten new settings in iOS 18, you can unlock the full potential of your device and enjoy a more personalized, efficient, and feature-rich experience. Whether you’re a power user or simply looking to streamline your daily interactions with your iPhone or iPad, this guide will help you navigate and use the ne

Source & Image Credit: iDB



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals