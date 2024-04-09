Unleash AI potential with Advantech’s new industrial GPU card

As you delve into the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning, you’ll quickly realize the importance of having robust hardware that can keep up with demanding computational tasks. Enter the realm of industrial GPU cards, designed to accelerate AI computing and enhance graphics performance.

Advantech’s latest offering, the EAI-3101, is a testament to this, boasting an impressive 5.018 TFLOPS of AI computing power. This powerhouse is equipped with 128 Intel Xe matrix AI engines, enabling it to outperform competitors like the NVIDIA T1000 by a significant margin. With such capabilities, you’re looking at a card that’s not just about speed, but also about delivering the precision needed for intricate AI tasks

Imagine the possibilities when you have a card that not only delivers lightning-fast speed but also provides the precision needed for intricate AI tasks. With the EAI-3101, you can take your AI projects to new heights, whether you’re working on computer vision, natural language processing, or any other AI domain. The card’s robust architecture ensures that you can handle even the most demanding computational tasks with ease, allowing you to focus on innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

AI GPU Cutting-Edge Graphics

The EAI-3101 is not just about raw processing power; it also offers exceptional graphics capabilities that will take your visual computing experience to the next level. With support for up to 8K UHD resolution, this industrial GPU card leverages Intel XeSS AI-upscaling and ray tracing technology to deliver a stunning 50% boost in graphics performance compared to its predecessors.

Imagine the possibilities when you can render complex 3D models, visualize large datasets, or create immersive virtual environments with unparalleled clarity and detail. Whether you’re working on gaming applications, medical analysis, or any other field that requires high-quality graphics, the EAI-3101 has you covered. With its four DP1.4a outputs and support for EDID display, this card seamlessly integrates into various systems, ensuring a smooth and visually stunning experience across the board.

Streamline Your AI Development Workflow

Developing AI applications can be a complex and time-consuming process, but with the right software tools, you can streamline your workflow and accelerate your progress. That’s where the Advantech Edge AI SDK comes in, offering compatibility with the powerful Intel OpenVINO toolkit. This combination allows you to process workloads 40% faster, ensuring swift configuration of a reliable AI development environment.

Whether you’re working on Windows 11/10 or Ubuntu 22.04 OS, the Edge AI SDK provides a comprehensive set of tools to support your AI development journey. From inference benchmark evaluation to runtime SDK integration, model conversion, and technical consulting services, you’ll have everything you need to take your AI projects from concept to deployment. With these powerful software tools at your fingertips, you can focus on what matters most – developing innovative AI solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Transform Your AI Projects with Advantech’s EAI-3101

The EAI-3101 industrial GPU card is not just a technological marvel; it’s also a game-changer for AI enthusiasts and professionals alike. With its impressive specifications and innovative features, this card is poised to transform the way we approach AI computing and visual computing.

While pricing details are yet to be announced, the card’s availability at the Embedded World 2024 exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, indicates that it will soon be within reach for businesses and developers eager to harness its AI computing capabilities. So, get ready to transform your AI projects and unlock new possibilities with Advantech’s EAI-3101 industrial GPU card.

Key Specifications:

AI Computing Power: 5.018 TFLOPS

Intel Xe Matrix AI Engines: 128

Resolution Support: Up to 8K UHD

Ray Tracing Technology: Included

Intel XeSS AI-Upscaling: Supported

Outputs: Four DP1.4a

EDID Display Support: Yes

Compatible Systems: Advantech DPX-S455, AIMB-278, ARK-3534

SDK: Advantech Edge AI SDK compatible with Intel OpenVINO

Supported OS: Windows 11/10, Ubuntu 22.04

As you explore the capabilities of the EAI-3101, don’t forget to consider the broader implications of AI advancements in areas such as IoT, embedded systems, and smart cities. By staying informed about these innovative technologies and their potential applications, you’ll be well-equipped to harness the power of AI and drive innovation in your field. With the right tools and knowledge, the possibilities are truly endless.



