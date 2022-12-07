Unique roulette dice roller

If you are searching for an alternative to traditional dice, you might be interested in a unique solution in the form of the Roulette dice wheel. Launched via Kickstarter the project has raised over $80,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 12 days remaining. Different themes are available depending on your preference and six finishes are available in gold and antiqued metals.

Simply spin the wheel and read the corresponding dice number when the wheel comes to a stop. The all metal design has been constructed to be “ultra durable” and is small enough to fit in your pocket and provides seven dice in one device. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The shape of dice hasn’t changed for thousands of years. It’s time for SOMETHING NEW! Introducing the world’s first 7-in-1 dice that play like roulette. Your fate lies within the spin of a roulette! Nothing is worse than trying to play a game only to find some of the dice missing. Multi-dice games are also difficult when there is limited space to throw and it can be quite annoying when the dice invariably fall off the table. Wouldn’t it be nice to have an innovative dice solution that meets the needs of all your games?”

Roulette dice

If the Kickstarter crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Kickstarter roulette dice project review the promotional video below.

“Our revolutionary roulette dice are made of 100% zinc alloy which makes them extremely robust and they feature incredible surface details. The machine-tooled interior mechanism delivers a fair result with every spin that produces a truly random result every time.”

“Roulette dice are also designed according to the basic logic of polyhedral dice: The sum of two opposite numbers is the maximum number of the die +1. For example, in dice D20, the sum of the number 20 and the symmetric 1 is 21, the adjacent 8 is symmetric 13, and so on.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the roulette dice, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





