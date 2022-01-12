Unique headphones engineered for Heavy Metal music

Heavy Metal musicians and enthusiasts may be interested in a new pair of unique headphones specifically engineered for listening to Heavy Metal music. The aptly named Heavys Headphones offer 2 frequency ranges and 8 dynamic drivers so you can listen to metal the way it’s meant to be heard, say its creators. Launched via Kickstarter the Heavys have already raised over $110,000 thanks to over 680 backers with still 49 days remaining. To learn more about the enhanced sound specifically for Heavy Metal Music check out the video below.

Headphones specifically designed for listening to heavy metal music

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $149 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Axel started building headphones when he was just 12 years old. And with more than 27 years at Sennheiser and being the father of the legendary HD series, it’s safe to say he knows exactly what he’s doing. HEAVYS introduces a new technology that increases loudness without harming your hearing. HEAVYS headphone’s patent pending psycho acoustic technology broadcasts certain frequencies at specific volumes that will make you feel as though the music is louder, but without adding pressure to the ear.

Our tech lets you listen to music very loud without causing high pressure levels in your ears (which, if done continuously, can cause hearing loss). Axel, our brilliant engineer, has been thinking about this innovation for a while, and we decided to add that unique feature to HEAVYS headphones. Hear your music better, louder, and safer.”

If the Heavys Headphones campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Heavys Headphones engineered for Heavy Metal project review the promotional video below.

“Because we care about your hearing and want you to enjoy listening to metal for the rest of your life, we added a dosimeter with a built-in pressure gauge. This system enables you to crank up the volume without damaging your ears. Maximum volume with minimum damage. With our built-in SPL dosimeter technology, your ears will be protected from listening fatigue or hearing loss. “

“We know the comfort of wireless headphones is important. That’s why HEAVYS is equipped with 5.1 BLE Bluetooth, however, that always comes at a small cost. Because the details are what makes all the difference, you can use HEAVYS also wired. Bluetooth simply doesn’t have the bandwidth wired headphones have. Playing music using the wire guarantees a supreme musical experience, delivering the best of digital audio, with absolutely no charge needed.”

“We’re veterans of the sound world. We’ve been creating great speakers for big companies for more than 25 years. And for just as long, we’ve been getting sick and tired of listening to our favorite music on headphones that simply don’t do it justice. Heavy metal is sophisticated, and if you’re missing out on all the details, it’s impossible to enjoy it.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the engineered for Heavy Metal, jump over to the official Heavys Headphones crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

