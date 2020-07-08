Unique Clockception Arduino project

An interesting Arduino project has been posted to the Instructables website explaining the concept behind the Clockception Arduino powered clock. Clockception has been inspired by the ClockClock project by Humans Since 1982 and consists of 48 servo motors to drive 24 clock-like faces in an 8×3 grid.

“Hi All! This is my submission for the 2020 First Time Author Contest! If you like this project, I’d greatly appreciate your vote 🙂 Thanks! This instructable will guide you through the process for building a clock made of clocks! I’ve cleverly named it, “Clockception”. I know, very original.

It is actually a replica of the ClockClock designed and built by Humans Since 1982. I came across the clock a few years ago and I was instantly mesmerized by its synchronized movement and minimalistic beauty. If you haven’t seen it, take a look at their site as it truly is a work of art.”

“That said, bespoke art usually comes at a price. In this case, $6k – $11k depending on the finish.. If you have the means, I’d highly recommend you pick one up. But if you’re like me and don’t have a spare $6k laying around, then you’re in luck because today I’m going to show you how to build a simpler version of one for around $200 with some basic tools and a 3D printer!

Note: The saying, “you get what you pay for” holds true in this case as my design isn’t able to make the complex synchronized moments that the original does. But I still think its pretty cool, especially since you’ll be able to say you made it!”

Source : Arduino : Instructables

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals