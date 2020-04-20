WhiteShark MixPro underwater scooter

The WhiteShark MixPro is a new underwater scooter that can be used for up to 60 minutes on a single charge and is capable of speeds up to 1.8 m/s underwater. The underwater propulsion system is also equipped with a camera and smart phone mount and includes quick charge technology allowing you to charge the underwater scooter from flat to full in just two hours.

Launched by Kickstarter this week the crowdfunding campaign has already raised over $55,000 thanks to over 130 backers with still 25 days remaining. Earlybird pledges are available from $399 offering a massive 43% saving off the recommended retail price of $700. Free shipping is available throughout the United States and worldwide delivery is expected to take place sometime during June 2020.

“Water covers around ¾ of the earth’s surface. Diving is just one of the many ways to explore what our beautiful planet has to offer. However, most of us can only explore for a short period of time before fatigue takes over. Make your underwater exploration easier with the WhiteShark MixPro: the smallest double propeller underwater scooter on the market. WhiteShark MixPro is ultra-lightweight and compact. It can reach up to 4 mph and lasts up to 60 minutes on a single charge.”

“Capture epic moments using your smartphone by securing it onto the designated phone mount located on the floater. Or attach your action camera onto the universal mount, transform your WhiteShark MixPro into an underwater filming tool without additional cost.”

For more information, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official WhiteShark MixPro Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

