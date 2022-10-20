Diveroid Universal Lite underwater phone case

Divers, snorkelers and underwater adventurers looking for a way to safely take their phone under the waves, might be interested in a new piece of kit from the team at Diveroid. The Universal Lite underwater phone case, not only protects your phone from water damage but also transforms your device into an 4K underwater camera, a logbook and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $120 or £106 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Universal Lite is the ultimate sidekick for even the most adventurous snorkelers. Capture vibrant underwater footage with 4K technology, while viewing all vital snorkeling info right on your screen. The waterproof housing protects your smartphone while allowing full access to the built-in button operations. Enjoy your underwater adventures, record crystal clear photos and videos, and share with your family and friends, right from the auto-saved logbook!”

Underwater phone case

If the Diveroid campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Diveroid underwater phone case project watch the promotional video below.

“The Diveroid algorithm automatically corrects color the deeper you go, repairing predominantly blue/green photos with real-time color correction to restore your photos to the original color. Auto color correction is available both during and after your underwater adventures. The powerful waterproof housing keeps your smartphone protected, enabling you to take high-quality photos and capture underwater 4k videos with ease.”

“Keep track of your entire adventure from start to finish. The app auto-syncs your photos and videos for later viewing, or you can view each specific photo taken at each depth of your snorkel in real-time. Capture every angle with ultimate 4k technology and bring the most vibrant images to life.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the underwater phone case, jump over to the official Diveroid crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



