Domed waterproof phone case takes half above and half below the water

Photographers searching for a fully waterproof phone case allowing you to fully submerge your phone under the waves. Should check out the new Mini Dome case created by the engineers at SJ Pro based in Philadelphia. Thanks to its dome design the waterproof phone case allows you to take amazing photographs.

Where half the images above the water and half is below the water line. Providing immediate creativity and a new viewing point for all your water based photography. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $45 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates).

Domed waterproof phone case

“In the past for creating these photos you always needed fancy and expensive professional equipment – but not anymore… The Smartphone Mini Dome is a unique accessory that will enable you to take these wonderful photos using your phone while protecting it from getting wet. Compatible with over 500 Different mobile phones the waterproof phone case is perfect the holiday or outdoor adventure”

Supported phones include :

Apple iPhone 13 / 13 Mini /13Pro/13pro max /12 / 12 Mini /12Pro/12pro max/11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / X/ XR / Xs / Xs Max 7/8Plus model ex .

Samsung S10 / S10 + / S20 / S20 + / S20 UItra / S21 / S21 + / S21 UItra/ Nate 9 / Nate 10 / Nate 10+ ex..

If the Mini Dome crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Mini Dome waterproof phone case project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the waterproof phone case, jump over to the official Mini Dome crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

