Ultrasona ultrasonic cleaner works to a microscopic level

A new ultrasonic cleaner has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Ultrasona, a compact ultrasonic cleaner that is capable of cleaning a variety of different items to a microscopic level. The ultrasonic cleaning technology has been used in industry and hospitals for many years and now Ultrasona is putting the power of a enhanced, healthier cleaning into the palm of your hand, watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Ultrasona.

Early bird pledges are now available from just $95 or roughly £74 and shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. Free shipping is available throughout the United States and global shipping is available for a small additional cost.

“Ultrasona can clean pretty much anything. Tools, work boots, vinyl, watches, paintbrushes, toothbrushes, and anything else you can fit into a basin of water. The go-anywhere clean-everything tool, Ultrasona helps you live a cleaner, safer, and easier life. Ultrasonic cavitation technology has been used by the military and in industrial settings for years but never before has it put into the palm of your hand quite like this.”

“Ultrasona pulses 50,000 invisible sound waves per second through water. The resulting reverberations cause extreme pressure changes in the water and create microscopic bubbles. The bubbles bind to surfaces and infiltrate the tiniest cracks and creases where dirt hides. But, the bubbles are super tiny and volatile, so they soon implode, causing a shock wave powerful enough to blast even the toughest grime and stains off of your stuff. In fact, the shock wave is so strong that it even eliminates 99.9% of microscopic contaminants like bacteria. This entire process is invisible to the eye and completely safe for you and your belongings.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals