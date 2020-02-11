Ultimate Desk Dock charger and stand for tablets and smartphones

A versatile stand and charger aptly named the Ultimate Desk Dock offers a wealth of connectivity as well as wireless charging and removable USB-C hub which can then be easily connected to your tablet. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Ultimate Desk Dock which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from $80 or roughly £62 and worldwide shipping expected to take place in a couple of months time during April 2020, although the product still seems to be in its prototype and development stage, Using computer rendering to portray its functionality.

“The retractable port offers it fit with every device wheather it has 2 Usb ports like the Macbook Pro or just 1 Usb port like the Macbook 12 inch and ipad pro. With 9 USB type C ports , 6 USB type 3 ports for connecting multiple devices such as: flash drives, hard disks, SSD drives, keyboard and mouse etc. An SD card and Micro SD card reader, Two 3.5 mm jack for all connecting speakers and headphones, 2 HDMI 2.1 ports with output of [email protected] and an Ethernet port for faster Gigabit internet connectivity. Proprietary intelligent current management chip.”

The Ultimate Desk Dock is compatible with nearly every device and OS out there like : iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Android devices, Samsung Dex, iPad OS 13 ,MacOS, windows 7 and 10 out of box, just plug and play (no drivers needed). Built in Qi technology with multiple coil system for fast wireless charging

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals