UK won’t allow Huawei equipment to be installed in 5G after September 2021

The UK is banning the installation of Huawei equipment in 5G from September 2021, they are also looking to totally eliminate Huawei telecom equipment by 2027.

Huawei is banned in the US and now the UK are taking a similar approach with their 5G infrastructure, although this does not affect Huawei consumer devices in the UK.

“Today I am setting out a clear path for the complete removal of high risk vendors from our 5G networks,” said Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden in a statement. “This will be done through new and unprecedented powers to identify and ban telecoms equipment which poses a threat to our national security.”

It will be interesting to see if anything further is done in the future in the UK with regards to Huawei consumer electronic devices like smartphones.

Source Engadget

