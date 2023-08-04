UK Research Cloud (UKRC) Google policy agenda unveiled

In a groundbreaking move, the UK Government and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) have unveiled a pilot for a national data research cloud, a significant stride towards the establishment of a UK Research Cloud (UKRC). This initiative has garnered the support of tech giant Google, which sees the creation of a UKRC on a public cloud as a catalyst for the UK to ascend to the forefront of global science and technology.

The UKRC initiative is not just a leap forward in the field of technology, but it could significantly alter the trajectory of economies that decide to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI). Economies that successfully implement AI are projected to observe substantial growth, outstripping their peers who are slower to adapt.

Artificial intelligence holds the potential to ignite productivity, enhance the complexity of products and services, and carve out new paths to growth for small and medium enterprises. It stands poised to be the bedrock of the next wave of economic expansion. Further, AI can free up workers from mundane and repetitive tasks, allowing them to concentrate on non-routine, high-value tasks that require human creativity and ingenuity. This shift underscores the importance of early and effective interventions in education and workforce development to prepare individuals for a new era of work.

Recognizing this immense potential, the UK Government has made it clear that it is committed to advancing the nation’s AI capabilities. It aims to harness the power of data, recognizing that data is the lifeblood of AI technologies, through initiatives like the Integrated Data Service from the Office for National Statistics. This service will provide the raw material – vast quantities of data – that AI systems need to learn and improve.

Google, a global technology giant with a long-standing interest in AI, first proposed the concept of UKRC in 2020. The company envisions the UKRC as a means of democratizing access to AI technologies and widening the availability of public datasets within the UK. This move is in line with Google’s broader aim of ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location or background, has the chance to benefit from the advances in AI.

A proposed UKRC would house the most advanced AI tools, algorithms, and principles, as well as public cloud infrastructure, making it a hub of AI knowledge and resources. This would also include providing access to public datasets, a vital resource for training AI systems. In addition, the UKRC could play a key role in driving a digital skills uplift across the nation, ensuring that the UK workforce is equipped with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-powered future.

To ensure that the UKRC meets the needs of its users, Google has been actively engaging with the UK Government, public bodies, and the business community to refine the UKRC concept. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the UKRC will provide the resources and support necessary to help the UK establish itself as a global leader in the AI economy.

The potential benefits of a UKRC are manifold. It would make AI tools, data, and public cloud infrastructure more accessible, creating opportunities to tackle societal challenges such as health and climate change. Furthermore, it would ensure that the economic benefits of AI are widespread and impactful.

With the right policy support, partners, and ambition, a UKRC could create a network that delivers world-leading science, research, and technology for UK citizens and the global community. This is a clear indication of the transformative power of AI and the potential it holds for the future of the UK and beyond.

