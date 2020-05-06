UK Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 get Android 10 software update

HMD Global has announced that the latest smartphones in its Nokia lineup to get the Android 10 update are the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 in the UK.

The Android 10 update brings a range of new features to the Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 smartphones and it has been released as an over the air update.

Nokia smartphones maintain their position as leaders in fast OS updates and are once again at the forefront of the latest Android 10 deployment. HMD Global consolidates its commitment to Nokia phones getting better over time. Both the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 launched with three years’ worth of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. According to research from Counterpoint, Nokia phones were the fastest brand in issuing the latest software updates, covering 94% of its portfolio, demonstrating its commitment to consistent software updates, including entry level devices.



As of today, the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 are all upgraded to Android 10.

