UK Government proposes new laws for IoT devices in the UK

The UK Government is proposing new laws and rules for Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the UK, they are proposing three rules that each device must have to comply with these new guidelines.

These new guidelines are designed to protect consumers and you can see all three of them listed below.

IoT device passwords must be unique and not resettable to any universal factory setting. Manufacturers of IoT products provide a public point of contact as part of a vulnerability disclosure policy. Manufacturers of IoT products explicitly state the minimum length of time for which the device will receive security updates.

These new laws will apparently make devices safer for consumers and reduce the risk of devices being hacked. You can see full details on what the UK Government has planned for connected devices over at their website at the link below.

Source Gov UK

