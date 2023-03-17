UK Government bans TikTok on Goverment devices

The UK Government has announced that it is banning TikTok on government devices in the UK, this follows from other governments like the US and EU and others over national security concerns about the app.

This means that any devices which anyone who works for government departments will not be able to use the TikTok app on, you can see the official statement below.

Given the potentially sensitive nature of information which is stored on government devices, government policy on the management of third party applications will be strengthened and a precautionary ban on TikTok on government devices is being introduced.

Currently there is limited use of TikTok within government and limited need for government staff to use the app on work devices.

This decision is in line with similar restrictions brought in by key international partners, including the US and Canadian governments, and the European Commission.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said:

The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices. The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review.

Restricting the use of TikTok on Government devices is a prudent and proportionate step following advice from our cyber security experts.

