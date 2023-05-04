UK CMA to review the Artificial Intelligence market

AI and Artificial intelligence is very popular at the moment, with the likes of Open AI and ChatGPT, plus Microsoft and Google and others all working on AI, and now the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) has announced it is launching a review of the AI market.

The review is being launched in an attempt to understand the new emerging AI market, you can see more details about what the CMA has planned for their review below.

The CMA is launching this initial piece of work to help create an early understanding of the market for foundation models and how their use could evolve; what opportunities and risks these scenarios could bring for competition and consumer protection; and what competition and consumer protection principles will therefore best guide the development of these markets going forward.

Supporting open, competitive markets, protecting consumers and businesses from unfair behaviour, and enabling innovation to thrive are core to the CMA’s mandate. We are therefore launching this initial piece of work to help create an early and shared understanding of:

how the competitive markets for foundation models and their use could evolve

what opportunities and risks these scenarios could bring for competition and consumer protection

which principles can best guide the ongoing development of these markets so that the vibrant innovation that has characterised the current emerging phase is sustained, and the resulting benefits continue to flow for people, businesses and the economy

It will be interesting to see what the review of Artificial Intelligence and how companies plan to use the software will reveal, we are looking forward to finding out more details when the report is completed by the UK CMA .

Source CMA





