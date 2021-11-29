UCOBO innovative customizable back support system

If you sever from back pain when sitting at your desk or workstation you may be interested in a new back support called UCOBO. The unique design offers a customizable solution allowing you to select the correct firmness and size of the back support, providing a tailored fit to your unique body shape. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $88 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates).

“It last happened November 2019. I’m at my favorite café. Great atmosphere, medieval benches for seats. I’d ignored the nagging ache blooming at the base of my spine and, then, suddenly – pouf: a sensation of something deep inside going awry; not a click or a snap. Just a hard-to-pinpoint signal that something’s gone quite wrong. 40 wincing minutes later, I’m at my front door. It normally takes 5. It’s two days before I’m able to appreciably help my wife with our young kids. Many ideas start with a problem. Ours was simple: Most seats are bad for you.”

If the UCOBO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the UCOBO back support project view the promotional video below.

“Over 70% of us will experience back pain. Look around you – it is clear most manufacturers do not have your back in mind when their seats were designed. In an increasingly mobile world and with so many different types of seats, the answer had to be adaptable and portable. UCOBO was started in 2020 when I sketched out ideas for what would eventually become LoBAK – the only smart, wearable, customizable back support. LoBAK adapts to you so that you can sit comfortably just about anywhere.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the back support, jump over to the official UCOBO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

