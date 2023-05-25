Fineday 3.0 classic typewriter style keyboard

The designers and engineers at Fineday have created a unique mechanical keyboard in the form of a classic typewriter. Providing users with a full aluminium keyboard with a modern twist and a retro typewriter styling. Equipped with handmade keycaps, Cherry MX Blue switches and compatible with Windows and macOS.

The typewriter style keyboard features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is constructed from aircraft grade aluminium complete with LED backlighting. Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $655 or £531 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing FINEDAY 3.0, a new high-end mechanical keyboard inspired by the classic typewriter design! From its body, keycap, knob, and lever, FINEDAY 3.0 has used full aluminum for durability as well as easy maintenance. Experience the best of both worlds—enjoy the timeless charm and make a worthwhile investment that will make your desk setup extra special.”

“FINEDAY 3.0 Aluminum Edition is made of full aircraft-grade aluminum. All components —from the keyboard body to the keycaps, knob, and lever—are highly durable thanks to the density of aluminum 6063 materials. The keyboard body of FINEDAY 3.0 Aluminum Edition has been coated with a luxurious gloss using a special post-processing called CNC Dual Anodizing. It’s a method that evenly generates oxide films, which enhance the shine with increased strength on the surface.”

Assuming that the Fineday 3.0 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Fineday 3.0 mechanical typewriter keyboard project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“A solid 3.9lbs of full aluminum body allows users to mount various devices on the product while typing. Our high-quality keycaps will not corrode over time, with each letter engraved remaining clear and readable. The keycaps of our keyboard are one of a kind. Aluminum craftsmen take a whole sheet of aluminum, trim it into the delicate shape of keycaps, and engrave the alphabets by perforating.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the mechanical typewriter keyboard, jump over to the official Fineday 3.0 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



