Two Trees TS3 desktop laser engraver and cutter from $569

Engineers at Two Trees have created a new desktop four axis laser engraver and cutter that is capable of embellishing both flat or 360 degree cylindrical surfaces. The powerful laser is capable of cutting through 8 mm thick plywood and the laser engraver features smart batching grieving technology as well as a maximum engraving speed of 10,000 mm/min. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $569 or £431 (depending on current exchange rates).

TS3 powerful four axis laser engraver and cutter

“TS3 let you cut or engrave anything you can imagine on flat or cylindrical surfaces. It combines the latest features in both safety and functionality, making it a must-have addition to any personal or professional workshop or craft space. The laser beam went through the micro lens, being condensed and reshaped. Then smaller–taper laser beam with more concentrated facula will be output, which enables TS3 to achieve accurate result, making the edge cleaner and tidier. With LD+FAC+C-Lens technology guiding the TS3’s laser source, its faculae can be as small as 0.08mm. “

If the Two Trees TS3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Two Trees TS3 desktop laser engraver and cutter project play the promotional video below.

“Put your sketches, designs, and signature patterns on clothing, gift boxes, glass and other transparent items with coating. For example, glass with spraying coating would be great for creating an extraordinary art work. With 10W Laser output, your TS3 will be able to cut through plywood and pinewood up to 8mm thick, or engrave on any hard surface including stainless steel.”

“Where most engravers lack fourth-axis compatibility or require a purchased attachment, the TS3 has a built-in fourth-axis ready to use out of the box. Its unit-body design also makes it less susceptible to component damage. Engrave any design on water bottles, cans, and other cylindrical items. Your fourth axis can be set up at the bottom of your engraving platform and easily removed when not in use.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the desktop laser engraver and cutter, jump over to the official Two Trees TS3 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

