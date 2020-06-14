Tandem Boogie inflatable body board for two hits Kickstarter

As the name suggest the Tandem Boogie has been designed for two people to enjoy body boarding together, providing enough buoyancy for two people to ride and catch waves regardless of skill or ability. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Tandem Boogie body board which is launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production.

“Tandem Boogie is a premium-grade, lightweight and easy to carry inflatable bodyboard designed to allow anyone, regardless of ability, to surf with their friends, family and loved ones. Let’s face it, happy moments are better enjoyed with others, especially when catching waves. That’s why we designed a board to not only double the fun but also one that removes the difficulty associated with standard surfing and catching waves. Anybody can Tandem Boogie!”

“The Tandem Boogie is not your average inflatable, we designed it from Military grade high density and extremely durable PVC material. The same material used in Zodiac Boats and used by Greenpeace and the US Military. We also incorporated our own unique internal DAD “Dynamic AIR Design” technology, using thousands of fibers cross weaved vertically which gives the board unique stiffness and response.

Quality features didn’t stop with the internal construction. We designed high-grade board top features such as strong ply-soft easy grip handles, a built-in heavy duty camera mount and a body forming tail design that allows riders to easily climb onto the board and carve through waves with ease. Additionally, all boards come as kits with a Dual Stage Pump and a backpack storage bag included.”

Source : Kickstarter

