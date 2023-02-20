Twitter to charge users for SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter announced that it is making some changes to its SMS two-factor authentication, this will now only be available for people who pay for their Twitter Blue which costs $8 a month.

So basically Twitter has decided that it will not charge users for the SMS two-factor authentication, if you don’t pay the fee and have the feature turned on, it will be turned off from the 2nd of March.

While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used – and abused – by bad actors. So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier.

Non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled will have 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another. After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. At that time, accounts with text message 2FA still enabled will have it disabled. Disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account. If you would like to do so, instructions to update your account phone number are available on our Help Center.

You can find out more details about the changes that Twitter are making to their SMS two-factor authentication over at Twitter at the link below.

Source Twitter, The Verge

Image Credit: Nathan Dumlao





