Twitter is buying Quill for an undisclosed sum

Twitter has made its latest acquisition, the company is buying Quill for an undisclosed sum, the news was announced on Quill’s website.

Quill has announced that their app will be shutting down, you can see an official statement from them below.

We started Quill with the goal of increasing the quality of human communication. We believe the tools we use to communicate today are not the best they can be. Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal — to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone.

Quill will be shutting down, but its spirit and ideas will continue on. You’ll be able to export your team message history until, when we will be turning off our servers and deleting all data. For all active teams, we’re issuing full refunds.

We’d like to thank everybody who has used Quill — if you came on board during our beta, or if you just sent your first message last week. We can’t wait to show you what we’ll be working on next.

– The Quill Team

If you have been using Quill you will have until the 11th of December 2021 to export your message history from the app.

Source Quill, 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals