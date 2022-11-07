Twitter for iOS brings new $8 blue tick subscription

Twitter has released a software update for Twitter for iOS and this updated version brings the new $8 a month subscription option which will give your account a blue tick.

Previously the blue tick on Twitter had been limited to verified users like celebrities and companies, now anyone will be able to get one for a monthly fee.

Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue and have more on the way soon.

Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now

– Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.

Coming soon…

– Half the ads & much better ones: Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.

– Post longer videos: You’ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.

– Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.

Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Apparently, the feature is not yet live in the new version of Twitter for iOS, it is expected to be enabled later this week and you will be able to sign up for $7.99 a month.

