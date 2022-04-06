Twitter Edit feature confirmed, to start testing soon

Earlier we heard that Twitter may have a new edit feature in the works, this has now been confirmed by Twitter.

The company has announced that it has been testing its new Edit Feature since last year, so it looks like this was not down to Elon Musk, who recently mentioned the feature after his purchase of 9.2 percent of the company’s shares.

Twitter has now revealed that they will soon start to test out this feature with Twitter Blue Labs over the coming months. You can see the official announcement from Twitter in the tweet below.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

As yet there are no details on when this new Edit feature will go live, it will be interesting to see how it works and exactly what it can be used for.

As soon as we get more information on exactly when Twitter plans to launch this new edit feature, we will let you know.

Source Twitter

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals