Twitter Circle lets you tweet to a smaller crowd

Twitter has announced a new feature called Twitter Circle and it is designed to let you tweet to a smaller crowd.

The new Twitter Circle feature lets you choose who can see and engage with your tweets, more information on how it works is below.

With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers.

Before you post on Twitter, you’ll now see an option to share your Tweet with either your circle or your full followers list. Circles can contain up to 150 people, and you can adjust who’s in and who’s out at any time. Don’t worry, no one will be notified of any changes you make to your circle.

Tweets sent to your circle will appear with a green badge underneath them. They can only be seen by those you’ve selected to be in your circle and cannot be Retweeted or shared. Additionally, all replies to these Tweets are private, even if your Twitter account is public.

The new Twitter Circle feature is now available in Twitter’s website and on their iOS and Android apps from today.

Source Twitter

