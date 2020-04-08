Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight coronavirus

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has announced that he is donating $1 billion of his wealth to fight the coronavirus.

He is setting up a fund that will be used to fight the virus with $1 billion in equity from Square, this is around 28 percent of his current net worth.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

After the pandemic has been dealt with the fund will then be used for girls health and education. The money is being placed in Start Small LLC and what the fund is used for will be made public and also tracked.

Source Jack Dorsey, Techmeme

