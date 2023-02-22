Twelve South High Rise Pro MacBook stand unveiled

Twelve South has launched its latest Apple accessory, the Twelve South High Rise Pro and it is designed to be used with the MacBook.

The new High Rise Pro is height adjustable and it comes with a stand that lets you add a MagSafe charger so you can charge your iPhone and other devices.

What makes HiRise Pro shine is precision adjustability. Set your laptop to the most comfortable height for you or adjust HiRise Pro to align your MacBook and external display seamlessly. By the way, HiRise Pro holds all laptops and MacBooks, from the 11-inch Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Beneath HiRise Pro lies a chamber designed to hold and hide your MagSafe Charger so you can wirelessly charge your iPhone or AirPods atop the vegan leather-lined HiRise Pro base. Need to take MagSafe with you? Lift the stand to pop out your charger and go.

It’s no coincidence. HiRise Pro was designed in lockstep with the silver and black aesthetic of Apple’s pro line accessories, like the silver MacBook Pro, Studio Display, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and more. HiRise Pro not only lifts your MacBook, it elevates the look of your entire workspace.

You can find out more details about the new Twelve South High Rise Pro MacBook stand over at Twelve South at the link below. The device is now available to order and it retails for $99.99.

Source Twelve South





