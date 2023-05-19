tvOS 16.5 and HomePodOS 16.5 released

The final updates for Apple’s range of devices include tvOS 16.5 for the Apple TV and HomePodOS 16.5 for the Apple HomePod. These updates were released along with iOS 16.5 for the iPad, watchOS 9.5 for the Apple Watch, macOS Ventura 13.4, and iPadOS 16.5.

The new tvOS 16.5 software update brings some new features for the Apple TV, including Multiview support for the Apple TV app which allows you to watch up to four live sports events at the same time. This will work with MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

This update adds Multiview support in the Apple TV app for watching up to four live sporting events at once on Apple TV 4K (available for MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball*) and includes performance and stability improvements.

* Features and content vary by country or region and may require a subscription.

The new tvOS 16.5 software update is now available to download for the Apple TV, you can install the update on your device from the Settings menu. As yet there are no details on what Apple has included in their HomePodOS 16.5 software update.

