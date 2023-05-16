Turtle Beach Recon 70 Lavender and Recon 50 Switch style

Turtle Beach has this week introduced two new additions or rather finishes to its Recon 70 and Recon 50 gaming headsets. Announcing the launch of the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Lavender pictured above. Together with the Recon 50 finished in Classic Blue specifically for Nintendo Switch gamers to enjoy. The Recon 70 Lavender headset features a flip-to-mute microphone and on-ear volume controls, while the Recon 50 Red/Blue is equipped with a removable boom microphone and in-line volume controls.

Both gaming headsets are multiplatform compatible for gaming across all devices with a wired 3.5 mm connection. Turtle Beach’s Recon 70 Lavender and Recon 50 Red/Blue are available to purchase worldwide both the companies official website and worldwide partners priced at $39.99, €39.99 or £34.99 and $24.99, €24.99 or £19.99, respectively.

“Our Recon 70 and Recon 50 series gaming headsets have each been market share leaders in their price tear for years because they deliver Turtle Beach’s signature high-quality gaming audio experience at very comfortable prices,” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

“The Recon 70 and 50 are the go-to entry-level gaming headsets and set the standard for what gamers should expect at this price. We’re happy to continue expanding our portfolio with new colors so gamers have even more choices as they seek out the powerful sound, clear chat, and multiplatform compatibility Turtle Beach is known for.”

“Turtle Beach’s Recon 70 series gaming headsets are available in the widest variety of colors of any gaming headset on the market. Gamers can select from Black or White with Green or Blue accents, as well as Black with Red accents.

Camo lovers will be interested in the Arctic Camo, Green Camo, and Blue Camo options, and now the new Recon 70 Lavender joins Teal, Silver, and Midnight Red as the latest solid color offering. Whether choosing Lavender or another option, all Recon 70 headsets are compatible with all Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles, Windows PC and Mac, and compatible mobile devices with a 3.5 mm wired connection.”

