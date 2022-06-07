True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 lands on Xbox

If you enjoy a good scare you may be interested to know that True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 is now available on Xbox and if you are new to the series a free demo is available to try out before you part with your hard own cash. Although the game is only priced at $9 for Xbox. Check out the trailer embedded below to learn more about the point-and-click adventure which is already been available on PC via Steam. “True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 is the sequel to one of the best rated horror escape games, acclaimed for its story and the atmosphere of horror mystery.”

“Holly Stonehouse followed the clues from her old family house to finally arrive at the Dark Falls Asylum and again see that someone was there before her, waiting for her. However this time she is no longer a spectator and what follows her is no longer just a shadow – the danger is real as the Asylum comes alive at night. Collecting clues, going through notes and photographs, unlocking devious puzzles and constructing complex chains of adventure actions, help Holly escape the night and find the answers. Was her mother crazy or was there really another sister? Did her mother commit suicide? How could Dahlia “come back” after the fire and who or what is the terrifying thing that Holly saw at Heather’s house and that kept following her ever since?”

True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 Xbox

“True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 is the sequel to one of the most captivating escape games, which won acclaim for its story and mysterious horror atmosphere. Please note, the game is a free demo for over an hour but requires payment to unlock the full 12-hour (on average) experience.

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 is #3 on GamesRadar’s list “The 10 best hidden object games you can play right now”, and won praise for its “engrossing puzzle gameplay” and being an “impressively scream-worthy experience”.

We’ve built on our experience making a story-rich, mystery-filled, horror escape game to craft a better and significantly longer adventure sequel. Holly Stonehouse followed the clues from her old family house to ultimately arrive at Dark Falls Asylum and see once again that someone was already there, waiting for her. However, this time she is no longer an observer, and what is following her is no longer just a shadow – the danger is real and the asylum comes alive at night. “

Features :

– Explore a large open world

– Use the map for fast traveling

– Solve over 40 puzzles

– Watch over 10 minutes of detailed cutscenes

– Add hundreds of notes to your diary to be fully immersed in the story-rich mystery

– Find 14 hidden character figurines and retrace past events

– Unlock 29 achievements

– Unlock bonus content

“By collecting clues, perusing notes and photographs, unlocking devious puzzles and piecing together complex sequences of actions, help Holly escape the night and find the answers. Was her mother crazy or was there really another sister? Did her mother commit suicide? How could Dahlia “come back” after the fire, and who or what is the terrifying thing that Holly saw at Heather’s house and that has followed her ever since? True Fear: Forsaken Souls is a trilogy, and Part 2 – which is longer and has twice the puzzles and even better graphics – will not disappoint!”

